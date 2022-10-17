INDIA

Congress Presidential poll: Over 93% polling in Goa

NewsWire
Goa recorded 93.54 per cent voter turnout in the election on Monday for the post of Congress President, where senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.

The voting started at 10 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

According to GPCC Senior Vice President M.K. Shaikh, the voting took place in Goa with enthusiasm and peacefully.

Mohan Joshi and Tanveer Khan were the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer, respectively.

GPCC President Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha and others cast their votes.

“Out of 31 delegates, 29 delegates cast their votes,” Shaikh said.

He said that the sealed Ballot Box will be taken to New Delhi and counting of votes will take place at the party headquarters on October 19.

