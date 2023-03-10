The Congress party on Friday has announced that it would re-survey all the lands within two years after the party comes to power in Telangana.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, while attending a programme organised to distribute ‘Congress Guarantee Cards’ in Sultanpur of state’s Karimnagar district, said that the party would bring ‘one patta one record” concept. He also said that the party would abolish 125 Acts and 30,000 government orders in connection with land records.

The Congress leader further said the party would set up land tribunals in all 33 districts. “This would be done to rectify the blunders committed by Dharani portal,” he said.

“Out of 60 lakh land owners’ accounts in Dharani portal, as many as 20 lakh owners are encountering problems due to discrepancies,” he added.

He also announced that in the coming 60 days, ‘Dharani Adalats’ would be conducted in all the constituencies where landowners can file their grievances. The party would issue ‘Congress Guarantee Cards’ for them and their problems would be resolved when Congress comes to power in the state, he stressed.

“When Congress comes to power, not an acre of land would be acquired forcefully without the consent of the owner,” Ramesh said.

20230310-234403