INDIA

Congress promises re-survey of all lands in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress party on Friday has announced that it would re-survey all the lands within two years after the party comes to power in Telangana.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, while attending a programme organised to distribute ‘Congress Guarantee Cards’ in Sultanpur of state’s Karimnagar district, said that the party would bring ‘one patta one record” concept. He also said that the party would abolish 125 Acts and 30,000 government orders in connection with land records.

The Congress leader further said the party would set up land tribunals in all 33 districts. “This would be done to rectify the blunders committed by Dharani portal,” he said.

“Out of 60 lakh land owners’ accounts in Dharani portal, as many as 20 lakh owners are encountering problems due to discrepancies,” he added.

He also announced that in the coming 60 days, ‘Dharani Adalats’ would be conducted in all the constituencies where landowners can file their grievances. The party would issue ‘Congress Guarantee Cards’ for them and their problems would be resolved when Congress comes to power in the state, he stressed.

“When Congress comes to power, not an acre of land would be acquired forcefully without the consent of the owner,” Ramesh said.

20230310-234403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to allow scheduled international flight ops from March 27

    What millennials love about local tourism

    Suvendu Adhikari takes dig at Mamata over decision to acquire plane

    50% of Karnataka govt vehicles to be electric: Deputy CM