Congress protests against PM across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress organised noisy protests across the state demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his position on the recent statements made by former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on the 2019 Pulwama attacks and corruption, officials said here on Monday.

The protests were carried out in all districts in the state with posters, banners condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party government and chanting of ‘Shame on Modi, Shame on You’.

Leading one of the demonstrations in Pune, state Congress President Nana Patole thundered that it is wrong for the country’s PM to remain silent on such big and serious issues and he must come clean on Malik’s allegations.

He reiterated his statement that the 300 kgs RDX that was used to kill 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama had gone from Nagpur, but the matter has not been investigated so far.

“On the contrary, the PM and BJP made political capital of the tragic incident during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections… After Malik’s expose, the authoritarian government is avoiding all the questions that are disturbing the people of the country,” said Patole.

He warned that unless the government makes a statement on the issue, the Congress will take to the streets and further intensify its agitation.

20230417-185005

