INDIA

Congress protests in Maha, seeks probe into LIC-SBI’s Adani Group investments

Hundreds of Congress activists in Maharashtra on Monday staged a noisy protest outside the LIC Thane office and other places demanding a probe into its investments pertaining to the beleaguered Adani Group.

Led by state Executive President and ex-Minister Arif Naseem Khan, the protesters said that the common people of the country have invested their hard-earned monies into the Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India and other banks or financial institutions.

“However, all this public money was re-invested by LIC and other financial institutions into the Adani Group only because of pressures by the Central government. This must be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee,” demanded Khan at the demonstration.

He pointed out that the recent report of Hindenburg Research last fortnight had exposed the “malpractices” indulged in by the Adani Group which has brought disrepute to the country.

Considering the exposures, Khan, along with leaders like Vikrant Chavan and Manoj Shinde, called up the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre to set up a parliamentary commission for a thorough probe into all Adani Group companies and take stringent action against all the culprits.

As per directions of state Congress President Nana Patole, similar demonstrations were carried out outside all LIC and SBI offices across Maharashtra as part of the Congress’ all-India agitation programme.

