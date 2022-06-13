Congress leaders, along with party workers, on Monday protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where their leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for interrogation in connection with the National Herald case.

The people were stopped at least 1 Km before the ED office with the Delhi Police placing a barricade there.

The Congress workers sat just before the barricade and raised slogans in favour of their leader and against the present dispensation at the Centre.

“I will say only one thing – Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs),” Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who was present there, said.

Amidst heavy security deployment, the Congress leader reached the ED office.

There was heavy police deployment in and around the ED office located at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

As he left the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, several Congress workers accompanied him.

The police, however, did not allow them to move further and only Rahul Gandhi was permitted.

The Congress leader was also accompanied by her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier in the morning, hundreds of Congress workers reached the Congress headquarters to join Rahul Gandhi in their proposed march to the ED office.

Carrying placards, the party workers raised slogans against the Central government.

As a precautionary measure, the police detained several party workers.

The traffic police also issued an advisory for the people asking them to avoid certain stretches from where the rally was supposed to pass.

