Congress protests Priyanka’s detention in UP

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Congress members in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday protested outside Parliament over the detention of party leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh last week.

The MPs gathered near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament premises raising slogans like “Tanasahi Band Karo” (End dictatorship), and “Gareebon ke Khilaf Atyachar Band Karo” (End atrocities against poor).

Lok Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu told IANS that they were protesting against the Modi government over the illegal detention of Priyanka Gandhi when she was on her way to Sonebhadra to meet victims of caste violence.

Gandhi was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday and stopped from going to Sonebhadra where 10 people were gunned down last week over a land dispute. She left the place after she was allowed to meet the kin of some of those killed.

