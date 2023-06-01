The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s move to bring normalcy to violence-hit Manipur but questioned its delay in taking action, citing the RSS’ agenda and the BJP state government’s “diabolical acts” as the reasons why the northeastern state is bitterly divided.

Slamming the BJP government, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The Union Home Minister has made a series of announcements today on measures related to bringing Manipur back to normalcy that are welcome. Why couldn’t he have done this weeks ago? Why did the Modi government let Manipur burn for a month? Are only Manipuri votes valuable and Manipuri lives dispensable?”

“The RSS’ agenda, the BJP state government’s diabolical acts and the Union government’s inaction is the reason why Manipur is bitterly divided today. And what has happened in Manipur has implications for the entire Northeast,” he said.

His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a probe panel led by a retired judge to investigate the widespread violence that Manipur witnessed leading to loss of lives and damage to properties.

He also said that six cases pertaining to the violence will be probed by a special CBI team.

Shah made the announced after his three-day visit to the violence-hit northeastern state.

He also said that stern action will be taken if there is any violation of the SoO agreement and urged everyone to surrender arms.

The Minister said that a joint security command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh (a retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief) would be formed and it would impartially conduct all the security related operations.

Manipur has witnessed violence since May 3, when during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

On Sunday also, several people, including a Manipur Police officer, were killed, a BJP MLA’s house was vandalised and over 1,000 arms and ammunition were reportedly robbed by a mob.

20230601-215801