Congress has sought clarification from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about a rumour that suggests involvement of the latter in ‘Benami company’ namely ‘Surya Transport’, which is awarded transport contracts of e-auctioned mining ore.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Vijay Bhike on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over giving contracts to one single transport company.

“People of the state still remember the statement of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar that he himself had suspended the mining activities in 2012, which the BJP government failed to resume despite giving promises at every election. Today all the mining dependents are suffering and many have no income source. However, one ‘Surya Transport’ company is getting all the transport contracts of e-auctioned ore across Goa. There are many transport contractors in the state, why only ‘Surya Transport’ is getting these contracts,” Bhike questioned.

“There is rumour that Pramod Sawant is a partner in this ‘Surya Transport’ firm or may be running it in ‘benami’ style. He should give clarification on this,” Bhike said.

He said due to mining suspension many have lost their jobs and income source, however the government has failed to create jobs.

“During the election period, they give promises of creating employment. However, their poll promises have always turned out to be ‘jumla’. BJP always creates a big picture of promises, but fails to deliver,” Bhike said.

Bhike said that when Parrikar was defence minister he had promised to create 50,000 to 80,000 jobs, later Pramod Sawant also promised to create 8,000 to 10,000 jobs. “Where all these jobs have gone? Why is this government hoodwinking our youths and testing their patience,” he questioned.

He also said that the BJP at Centre had said that jobs will be created, but even the primary engine failed to keep its promise.

“In 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP will again give the promise of jobs. I urge youths not to fall prey to their tactics,” he said.

