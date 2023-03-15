INDIA

Congress raises ‘old pension’ issue in MP Assembly

NewsWire
0
1

With an eye on upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress raised the issue ‘Old Pension’ scheme in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The grand old party led by former Chief Minister and state president Kamal Nath strategically raised the issue in the House and asked “wheather the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has made any proposal on this matter”.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma asked state Finance Minister Jagdish Devra that whether the government has made any proposal regarding the restoration of the ‘old pension’ for the state government employees. To which, Devera replied that there is no such proposal before the government.

Soon after the response, Congress MLAs created uproar in the House and termed it an “injustice with state government employees”.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh asked the state Finance Minister whether the government will make the proposal for restoration of the old pension in ‘supplementary’ budget. To which, Devra reiterated: “There is no such proposal for consideration…”

The Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

Later in a press briefing, Kamal Nath said: “The old pension scheme would be implemented once the Congress government will return to power.”

20230315-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP panchayats to discuss climate change impact

    400 infected with UK-, SA-, Brazil-Covid-19 mutant in India

    WeWork India fixes bug that exposed visitors’ personal info, selfies (Ld)

    BJP replaces all three Mayors in Delhi