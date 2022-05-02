INDIA

Congress rakes up Bitcoin scandal ahead of Amit Shah visit to K’taka

In an attempt to embarrass the ruling BJP in Karnataka, the opposition Congress on Monday raked up the Bitcoin scandal ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Shah is landing here late on Monday night.

Targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said that if the Bitcoin scandal is investigated thoroughly, Karnataka will see a third chief minister.

Claiming that no progress has been made in the probe into the Bitcoin scandal, Kharge said, “I had spoken earlier and I am saying today as well. If a transparent investigation takes place, Karnataka will see a third chief minister.”

His remarks have triggered speculation that now Amit Shah will be compelled to answer questions on this front.

The allegations were levelled against Bommai as the scandal is believed to have taken place during his tenure as the Home Minister when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

The opposition has charged that the top leaders of BJP in collusion with senior police officers made use of the main accused and international hacker, Sriki (26) a.k.a Srikrishna, to mint hundreds of crores of rupees.

Sriki was allegedly an expert in hacking Bitcoins from others’ accounts. After he was caught by the police, it was alleged that the BJP leaders and police officers had forced him to mint money for them.

The allegations have cropped up at a time when Amit Shah is likely to make crucial decisions regarding cabinet overhaul in the state. He is also likely to begin strategising for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

