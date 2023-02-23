INDIA

Congress ready for CWC election but Steering Committee will decide: Ramesh

The Congress on Thursday said that it is ready to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee – the party’s top decision-making authority – where 12 members are elected.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said: “We can clearly say about it after the Steering Committee has met and decided on the issue… the party is fully prepared for the CWC election.”

He said that Congress is only party which is holding elections and recently, the President of the party has been elected.

The party has 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members who will attending the plenary here but only elected members can vote in the elections to the CWC, as per the party Constitution.

If the voting takes place, the party will ensure proper representation from SCs, STs, women, OBCs, and minorities, party leaders said, adding 704 AICC delegates are from general category, 381 from OBC, 228 from minority communities, 192 from Scheduled Castes and 133 from Scheduled Tribes.

The plenary will discuss the roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and the General Elections in 2024.

