Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday announced a fight to the finish against the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in the state.

Addressing a massive crowd at the party’s eighth Vipak Aapke Samaksh’ programme in Bhiwani, the nursery of boxing champions, he said the enthusiasm of the people would herald an era of change not only in the region but all over Haryana.

“This record breaking crowd will bring prosperity in this area,” he said, and announced the next Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme will be held in Hisar on August 20.

The turnout was so large that the elated Leader of Opposition congratulated organisers of the event where more than 24 party legislators, nearly 50 former ministers, former MLAs and former MPs, were present, besides several leaders of party’s frontal organisations.

In his address, Hooda expressed anguish over the decline of state’s ranking from the number one in the country in 2014 in per capita income, investment, job creation, law and order and sports to the top in unemployment, inflation and crime.

“My aim is not to become the Chief Minister, but is to end unemployment, inflation, crime and drug addiction from Haryana. Today every section is unhappy with this government. Somewhere the clerks, somewhere the guest teachers, somewhere the sanitation staff are sitting on sit-in protests. This government had promised to double the income of the farmers but in fact doubled the input costs,” he said.

Addressing the people, state party President Udaybhan said the time has come to take account of 9 nine years from those who took votes by speaking lies.

“Today corruption is at its peak. The credibility of constitutional institutions is in danger. People will have to consider if the BJP has delivered its promises to double the income of farmers and generating two crore jobs every year,” he said.

MP Deepender Hooda said the people of Bhiwani had given sleepless nights to the government sitting in Chandigarh by turning out in such large numbers, despite heavy rains and work in fields.

“The ruling party and the Opposition party have their own roles. When the ruling party does not listen to the voice of the public, then it becomes the responsibility of the Opposition to go among the public and listen to their problems,” he pointed out.

