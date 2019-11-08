Congress release 19 candidate list for Jharkhand

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Congress on Monday released another list of 19 candidates for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, including wife of former Dhanbad Mayor Neeraj Singh.

The party has named Purnima Neeraj Singh from Jharia Assembly constituency. Neeraj Singh was shot dead on the evening of March 21, 2017 near steel gate area in city.

Besides Purnima Neeraj Singh, the party has named three other women candidates in the list.

Congress has also named Sanjay Singh from Jamshedpur west Assembly constituency, Mannan Mallick from Dhanbad, Ajay Nath Shahdeo from Hatia, R.C. Prasad Mehta from Hazaribagh, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara.

On Sunday, the Congress released two lists, first with five candidates and another with one candidate.

The Congress, which is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, is contesting on 31 seats. Its ally partner JMM is contesting on 43 whereas the RJD on seven seats in the state.

The ruling BJP, which is seeking second consecutive term in the state also released the list of 52 candidates on Sunday.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.

