Congress releases first list of Gujarat candidates

The Congress screening committee has released the first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, with Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik fielded from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad city, where she will be challenging Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Party’s former state unit president and former Leader of Opposition Arjun Modhwadia will be contesting from Porbandar seat. Other known faces are Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s Leader of Opposition Ami Ravat from Sayajiganj, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South, Sanjay Patva from Surat West, and Darshan Nayak from Olpad constituency. Koli community leader and former BJP MLA Kanubhai Kalsaria had been fielded from Mahuva seat in the Bhavnagar district.

