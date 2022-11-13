INDIA

Congress releases list of candidates for MCD polls

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday released a list of 250 candidates for the upcoming MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls to be held on December 4.

“Congress has released the list for the MCD elections. Taking the pledge of ‘Meri Chamakti Delhi’, all the candidates will participate in this festival of democracy with full zeal. Best wishes to all the candidates for their bright future,” Delhi Congress tweeted.

The civic body polls is scheduled to be held on December 4, while the counting of the votes for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be taken up on December 7.

“I am pleased to announce the approved list of @INCDelhi candidates for MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors,” tweeted Delhi Congress chief Anil Choudhary.

