Congress reminds BJP, RSS of coming to power in 2014 by invoking nationalism

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Congress on Friday took up RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on ‘nationalism’ and attacked the BJP — which came to power in 2014 on this plank — for “distancing” itself from it.

“Had they (BJP-RSS) understood of Mahatma Gandhi’s nationalism, then this day would not have come,” said Congress national media in-charge Randeep Surjewala in a video statement.

His remarks were in response to Bhagwat’s comments at an event in Ranchi where the RSS chief said people should desist from using the word “nationalism” as it has connotations of “Hitler and nazism”.

“Do not use the word ‘Nationalism’. Use ‘national’, ‘nationality’, ‘nation’. The meaning of ‘nationalism’ is Hitler, nazism and fascism. The aim of the Sangh is to boost patriotism,” Bhagwat had said.

“Dear Mohan Bhagwat-ji, today the Sangh (RSS) and the BJP have distanced themselves from nationalism. Now you are saying the meaning of nationalism is Hitler and Nazism,” Surjewala said.

“But had the BJP and the Sangh (RSS) understood nationalism of Mahatma Gandhi, then this day would not have come,” he added.

“Gandhi’s nationalism is inclusive, based on love, taking all religions and castes together and uniting the entire country,” he said.

Surjewala, who is also the spokesperson for the Congress, said: “Hope, BJP, RSS and Modi ji understood the nationalism of Gandhiji.”

