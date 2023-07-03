The much awaited reshuffling in the Congress, including the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been finalised, sources said on Monday.

According to party sources, the reshuffling in the organisation has been pending for long after Mallikarjun Kharge took over as party chief last year in October.

The source said that the list of the reshuffling has been finalised and is likely to be released soon.

The source said that the list of reshuffling is likely to be announced within a week and the party will give opportunity to several leaders under the new formula of 50 per cent under 50 years of age.

The source said that many leaders under the age of 50 years will get an important role in the party. The source also revealed that the party has also planned one state, one in-charge formula.

Besides the changes in the organisation, the source said that many leaders will also get place in the party’s CWC. The source said that former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has also been offered some senior position in Delhi.

At the party’s three-day plenary session held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from February 24 to 26 this year, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee (CWC) and thus election was not required for the party’s top decision making body.

The party during the 85th Plenary Session has also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, and youth below the age of 50 years in the CWC and also expanded the members of the highest decision making body to 35.

2023070333449