Reacting to a viral video featuring a Congress candidate in Gujarat’s Sidhpur constituency, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the party “is yet again resorting to minority appeasement”.

In the video, the candidate, Chandanji Thakor, is heard saying: “If anyone can save or protect the country is the Muslim community and if anyone can save Congress party it is the Muslim community.”

This clip has been circulated in the social media by right-wing groups, as well as the BJP putting the Congress party on the backfoot.

Tagging the video in a tweet, the Chief Minister said: “Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resort to minority appeasement. But the Congress party should know, that no one can save Congress party from the defeat.”

The BJP state unit president C.R. Patil also shared the speech and said: “Congress is playing religion card because it fears defeat in the election, Congress can’t save, even appeasement to minority can’t save, its defeat is for sure.”

In his defence, THakor said that the clip is old, and after editing it has been circulated to tarnish his image.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s tweet, Thakor questioned him over taking moral responsibility for the Morbi bridge collapse.

