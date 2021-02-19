The letter row, which created a major controversy in the Congress in August last year, does not seem to have died down, with AICC members being mailed a copy of the letter written by 23 senior leaders to interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking widespread reforms in the party.

The Congress has decided to hold party elections in May after completion of the upcoming five Assembly elections and AICC members are also electors in the process.

Members of the ‘G-23’ group are tight-lipped over the development and many say that they are unaware about it. While some AICC members did receive the letter, it is not clear who is behind posting it.

As per the Congress Constitution, in case of President resigning or passing away, the election will be conducted for the remaining term in which AICC members vote but if it is a regular elections, the PCC delegates vote to choose the party chief.

The Congress will have an ‘elected’ party President by June, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided in its January meeting and it was unanimously agreed to hold it after the state elections.

The post is lying vacant since July 2019 after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned, owning moral responsibility for the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Former President Sonia Gandhi is acting as the interim party chief since August 2019 till a new incumbent took over. But since then, the Congress has been unable to zero in on a candidate for the post.

In between, rebellion in the Congress reared its head as 23 leaders wrote to her in August 2020 demanding sweeping reforms in the party, including organisational elections from the grass-roots to the CWC level.

