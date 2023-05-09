Hours ahead of the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, the Congress on Tuesday said that all its party candidates have signed a pledge promising to implement the five guarantees it made to the people.

In a tweet, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “All our Karnataka Congress candidates have made a solemn promise to deliver on the 5 guarantees for the people of Karnataka. They have pledged to fight corruption and work towards a progressive Karnataka”.

He also attached a picture of Congress’ five guarantees made to the people of the southern state with signatures of all the candidates.

Congress General secretary and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “All 223 Congress candidates have signed a pledge promising to implement the five guarantees for the people of Karnataka.

“They have taken an oath to fight corruption, defend Kannada pride and dedicate themselves towards developing their constituencies.”

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, “Yuva Nidhi: Assistance, Anna Bhagya: Sustenance, Gruha Jyothi: Affordability, Uchita Prayana: Accessibility, Gruha Lakshmi: Empowerment. Congress’ #5GuaranteesPratigne will relieve people of Karnataka from the pain BJP’s 40% Commission Sarkara has inflicted on them”.

The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi – Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya – 10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.

Polling for the 224 member assembly is scheduled on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The Congress had held aggressive campaigning in the state against the ruling BJP. It has targeted the BJP over the alleged corruption, unemployment, besides other issues.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state chief D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala had held several public meetings in the state.

