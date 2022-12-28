INDIA

Congress Screening Committees for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura set up

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted Screening Committees for ensuing Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, the party said.

For Meghalaya, the committee will be headed by MP Gaurav Gogoi, and will have MPs Hibi Eden and Neeraj Dangi as members while state in charge Manish Chatrath, and Meghalaya unit chief Vincent H. Pala, are ex-officio members.

For Nagaland, the committee will be headed by Mohan Prakash, with Sanjay Dutt and Sankar Malakar as members, while in charge Ajoy Kumar, state Congress chief K. Therie, and party national Secretary Ranajit Mukherjee will be ex-officio members.

Deepa Dasmunsi will be the Chairperson of the Tripura committee with Kamleshwar Patel and Sampath Kumar as members and state in charge Ajoy Kumar, state chief Birajit Sinha, MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and national Secretary Szarita Laitphlang as ex-officio numbers.

The committees will scrutinise the candidates and send a panel of names to the party leadership, and the Central Election Committee will give final nod to the candidates.

