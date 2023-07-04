Punjab’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday sought a special audit of unauthorised expenditure of Rs 1.13 crore by the state ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at its roadshow on the day of taking oath of office.

In a missive to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), he said his concern about the unauthorised expenditure incurred by the state government for the roadshow of AAP on March 13, 2022.

The expenditure amounted to Rs 1,13,26,156 (excluding buses provided by the Ropar depot) and was incurred based on a letter from the General Administration Department (Protocol Branch) dated March 11, 2022.

The main issue is the allocation of funds for the roadshow of the yet-to-be-sworn Chief Minister of Punjab, which took place after the declaration of the election results and before the new government took office, says the letter.

According to information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 925 buses were utilised for the roadshow, with the exception of the Ropar depot, which has not yet provided the requested information.

“The General Manager of PUNBUS, Patti, acknowledged the government’s letter for a state function by the yet-to-be-formed government. However, the General Manager of Punjab Roadways, Sri Muktsar Sahib, attempted to justify the expenditure by referring to the requirement for transportation of polling parties.

“Interestingly, Deputy Commissioner, Barnala, has mentioned the purpose of requisitioning 40 buses for use by the CM and newly elected MLAs to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib. It is important to note that the polling had already concluded on 20th February 2022, and the electoral process ended on 12th March 2022, making the involvement of polling parties in this expenditure irrelevant,” says the letter.

“The crux of the matter lies in the Election Code, which expired on March 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Therefore, the government’s communication on March 11, 2022, directing the pooling of buses for the Aam Aadmi Party’s roadshow at the government’s expense on March 13, 2022, raises significant concerns regarding its legality.

“Considering the magnitude of the expenditure and its potential impact on public funds, I request your intervention to conduct a special audit. This audit should aim to assess the legality and justification of such a substantial allocation. The audit should focus on the following key areas:

“Legality of Expenditure: The audit should thoroughly examine whether the allocation of funds aligns with existing legal provisions and regulations governing public expenditures.

“Justification of Expenditure: It is essential to assess the rationale behind allocating a significant amount of funds for political purposes and determine if there are valid justifications for this allocation, considering the overall benefit to the state and its citizens.

“Evaluation of Fiscal Impact: Given the allegations of fiscal deficit legacy attributed to traditional political parties, the audit should analyze the potential impact of the expenditure on the state’s finances.

This assessment should include an analysis of short-term and long-term fiscal implications and the compatibility of the allocated funds with the state’s economic goals.

“Compliance with Governance Standards: The special audit should evaluate the adherence to governance standards and internal control mechanisms within the involved departments. This assessment should include an examination of internal processes, procedures, and decision-making frameworks to identify any lapses or irregularities.

“To ensure an unbiased and comprehensive audit, an independent body with expertise in financial analysis, governance, and legal matters should be appointed to conduct the audit. Additionally, it is crucial that the audit be completed within a reasonable timeframe to provide timely and actionable results.

“I trust that your intervention and support in conducting this special audit will contribute to transparency, accountability, and the proper allocation of public funds,” reads the letter.

The findings from the audit will help address the concerns raised and ensure responsible financial practices in the future, Bajwa added.

