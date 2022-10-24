INDIA

Congress seeks disqualification of five Manipur JD-U MLAs who joined BJP

The Congress on Monday filed a disqualification petition in Manipur Assembly Speaker’s tribunal against five Janata Dal-United MLAs, who joined the ruling BJP last month.

Manipur state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, filed disqualification petitions against the five MLAs.

Manipur Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh earlier said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs with the BJP legislature party under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The five JD-U legislators are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur).

Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and BJP’s President J.P. Nadda earlier felicitated the 5 JD-U MLAs in Imphal and New Delhi, respectively.

In the February-March assembly election, the JD-U had fielded 38 candidates against the BJP and won six seats in the 60-member-assembly. However, after the announcement of the results, the MLAs extended their support to the BJP government headed by Biren Singh.

The sixth MLA is Muhammad Abdul Nasir, who was elected to the assembly from the Lilong Assembly constituency.

With the merger, the BJP’s strength increased to 37 in the house.

