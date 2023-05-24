INDIA

‘Congress should pressurise K’taka CM to stop Mhadei diversion’

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislator and Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Wednesday said that the ball is in the court of Congress to withdraw permission given to Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka for the disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri project.

“There is a Congress government in Karnataka. If all Congress leaders in Goa want (to stop the diversion of Mhadei), then the DPR of Karnataka can be withdrawn along with budget provision. For this they should pressurise their party unit in Karnataka,” Dhavalikar said.

“The MGP has always tried that Mhadei should not be diverted in Karnataka. But the Congress during its rule in Goa had given permission to Karnataka. Now they should speak to the Karnataka Chief Minister and demand the withdrawal of the DPR,” he said.

He said that politics is taking place on this issue.

“The present situation would not have occurred if Congress had not given the letter (permitting diversion),” Dhavalikar said, adding he had a copy of the letter.

“If Karnataka Congress gives a letter to the Central government, then the DPR can be withdrawn,” he said.

Asked about the statement made by Home Minister Amit Shah in Belagavi regarding Mhadei diversion, Dhavalikar said: “It is a different issue.”

In January, during a rally in Belagavi, Amit Shah had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of the river to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

“Today, the Congress has a government in Karnataka, and here Congress leaders are agitating. Is there need for agitation?” Dhavalikar questioned, saying political equations have now changed.

Goa and Karnataka are currently involved in a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

