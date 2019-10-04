Congress slams Bhagwat’s statement on lynchings

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Congress has reacted sharply to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on lynching incidents, saying it is shocked at such an insensitive comment.

Taking to Twitter, Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “shocked at Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s insensitive comment. The issue is not Europe or India, English or Hindi. The killing of innocent, hapless people by agitated mobs is unacceptable to humanity. Languages don’t matter.”

Anand Sharma later said, “I demand that you clarify in India’s national interest and global perception, whether you endorse or condemn such killings of innocent men, women and children by mobs. Please come clean on this in India’s national interest.”

In an event at Dussehra in Nagpur, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had said lynchings were actually being branded to defame India, Hindu society and create fear among some communities.

Bhagwat ruled out the involvement of RSS members in such incidents and said that they are not involved, rather they try to stop them. He said that the kind of harmony that should have been in society is still not there.

He said that the RSS is trying to stop such violent incidents as they are against Indian culture.

–IANS

