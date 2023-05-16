Congress on Tuessday launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying the youths saying he has shattered the dreams of 18 crore youths in last nine years and the grand old party will give a befitting reply.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, “Modiji, who promised to provide 2 crore jobs annually, in 9 years, has shattered the dreams of 18 crore youth so far. 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but today an event has been organised to distribute only 71,000 recruitment letters! Congress party will give a befitting reply to the betrayal of the youth!”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also targeted the BJP government at Centre and said, “By making governance personal, the Prime Minister has destroyed the governance system. What he is doing has never happened before. They have further lowered the level of governance through their job fairs. It seems as if he himself has created these jobs and he himself will pay those people who are getting these jobs. And that’s why job seekers should express their gratitude towards them only.”

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, further said youths looking for jobs in this country know that this is the same Prime Minister who has destroyed lakhs of jobs in both government and private sector by demonetisation, wrong GST, destruction of MSMEs and indiscriminate privatisation of PSUs.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “The PM claims that he has created his own image. In fact, he is obsessed with the image that has created him.”

The remarks of Congress leaders came hours after the Prime Minister on Tuesday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits. Modi also addressed the appointees on the occasion via video-conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs supporting this initiative.

20230516-144803