INDIA

Congress slams Centre’s decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum & Library

NewsWire
The Congress on Friday slammed the Centre’s decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library as the Prime Ministers Museum and Society.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society.

“What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru.”

Ramesh’s remarks came a day after the decision was taken at a special meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday, which was presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the Society.

The Society has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, among its 29 members.

The museum was inaugurated at the Teen Murti complex last year in April, which served as the official residence of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru since 1948 till his death in 1964.

