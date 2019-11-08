Congress slams Govt for downgrading Gandhi family security

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Congress on Friday slammed the government for removing SPG cover of the Gandhi family, terming it as a “sinister” and “vindictive” move.

“The BJP has descended to the ultimate personal vendetta mechanism, compromising the lives of family members of two former Prime Ministers to acts of terror and violence,” Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted.

Congress working committee member Jitin Prasada said this was a “sinister” move.

“Withdrawing the SPG security cover of a family that has lost its family members in the line of duty to brutal political assassinations reveals the sinister vendetta politics of this govt, he said.

Earlier, Centre on Friday removed Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka.

They will now be provided ‘Z plus’ security cover by Central Reserve Police Force

(CRPF).

