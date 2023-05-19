The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Rs 2,000 banknotes introduced with such fanfare after that “singularly disastrous” demonetisation decision of November 8, 2016, are now being withdrawn.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: “The ghost of 8th November 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again. The greatly propagated move of demonetisation continues to be a monumental disaster for this nation. The PM sermoned the nation on the benefits of the new 2000 notes, today when the printing is stopped what happened to all those promises?”

“The government must explain its motive for such a step. The government continues its anti-people and anti-poor agenda. Hope the media questions the government on such a drastic measure and not attribute it to achip shortage’ in the world,” he added.

The Congress leaders remarks came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to withdraw the Rs 2,000 bank notes from circulation but said that it will continue as legal tender till September 30.

The RBI in an official communique said, “In pursuance of the ‘Clean Note Policy’ of the RBI, it has been decided to withdraw the 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation”.

“The banknotes in 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.”

It also said that all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30.

