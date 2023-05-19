INDIA

Congress slams govt for withdrawing Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Rs 2,000 banknotes introduced with such fanfare after that “singularly disastrous” demonetisation decision of November 8, 2016, are now being withdrawn.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn.”

His remarks came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to withdraw the 2,000 bank notes from circulation but said that it will continue as legal tender till September 30.

The RBI in an official communique said, “In pursuance of the ‘Clean Note Policy’ of the RBI, it has been decided to withdraw the 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation”.

“The banknotes in 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.” It also said that all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for 2000 banknotes until September 30.

20230519-202204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL serves kick-in-teeth for Imran

    War in Ukraine affects garment export industry in TN’s Tiruppur

    Only 9% murders in Delhi result of criminal motive: Police

    Raju Jha murder case: Two more held from Jharkhand