Amid ongoing row over the central government’s alleged move of not selling rice which is in stock of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to Karnataka government, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government saying its “anti-poor” and “vendetta politics” is at display.

Slamming the government, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Most recent chronology of Modi’s anti-poor and vendetta politics. On May 13, 2023, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and BJP were rejected comprehensively by the people of Karnataka. On June 2, Chief Minister Karnataka (Siddaramaiah) announces implementation of Anna Bhagya guarantee from July 1 that will give 10 kg free food grains to poor families. June 13, 2023, Union government issues circular banning sale of rice from FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme. This is done to scuttle Anna Bhagya.”

Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said, “Karnataka was willing to pay FCI Rs 3,400 per quintal. But that window was closed. But FCI continues to sell rice at Rs 2,000 per quintal for ethanol production and blending of petrol. Food Security should be of paramount concern at all times.”

His remarks came days after the ruling Congress in Karnataka condemned the central government’s alleged move of not selling rice which is in stock of the FCI.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah maintained that the meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be a courtesy call and he is meeting them for the first time after becoming the CM.

He further stated that he will also meet Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Piyush Goyal and discuss the supply of rice to the state.

Talking about the implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme, Siddaramaiah had stated that the implementation of the scheme could be delayed. The Congress had announced that it would be launched from July 1.A

BJP had announced that if the project is not delivered, they would stage agitation.

