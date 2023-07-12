The Kerala Congress on Wednesday participated in ‘Maun Satyagraha’ at Gandhi Park against Gujarat High Court’s order upholding Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the ‘Modi surname’.

Leading the ‘Maun Satyagrah’ was State President K.Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and other numerous law makers from the parliament and assembly besides state level leaders and district level leaders.

The ‘Maun Satyagrah’ began at 10 a.m and will continue till 5 p.m.

Last week, the Gujarat HC had dismissed the Congress leader’s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case that cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

To protests against the order, the Congress had decided to organise a day-long ‘Muan Satyagraha’ at all the state headquarters on July 12 against the court decision.

