Congress takes a jibe at AAP poll slogan

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Congress on Monday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign slogan and said “Mehnge beete panch saal bas Karo Kejriwal (the five years were tough, stop it Kejriwal).

The popular AAP slogan coined by ace election campaign strategist Prashant Kishore reads “Achche bite panch saal lage raho Kejriwal”.

The Congress blamed the AAP government in Delhi and BJP government at the Centre for rise in prices of all commodities.

Speaking to IANS, Congress senior leader and chief spokesperson for the party’s Delhi unit Mukesh Sharma said: “AAP keeps boasting about its work in Delhi, but in reality the party can’t even contest the election on its own.”

Sharma said AAP was trying to woo Congress leaders and giving tickets to those rejected by the Congress. “The AAP doesn’t have good leaders. That’s why they are contesting election with second-rung leaders. They don’t have candidates even for 60 assembly seats.”

On Monday, former Badarpur MLA Ram Singh, Vinay Mishra (son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra), Jai Bhagwan and Deepu Chaudhary joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sharma told IANS that the AAP government is responsible for rising prices of milk, vegetables and pulses. “But the Kejriwal government has not taken any step,” he said, asking “the onion was sold at Rs 100 a kg, but did the AAP government take any action against hoarders?”

The assembly elections in Delhi are due on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

–IANS

sfm/prs