After news surfaced that Kerala Chief Secretary V.P. Joy left for Gujarat on Wednesday to study the ‘dashboard system’ of e-governance being implemented there, the Congress took pot shots at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking when is he leaving for Delhi to study about the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Incidentally, all hell broke loose when in 2013, the then state Labour Minister Shibhu Baby John of the RSP, an ally of the then Congress-led UDF government led by Oommen Chandy, had visited Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

John had visited the state to study certain things happening there, with top Left leaders like Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slamming him and demanding his resignation.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan wanted to know when is Vijayan flying to Delhi to learn about the governance model of Modi.

“It’s now become a habit of Vijayan to take an anti-BJP stand during the day, and join hands with Sangh parivaar forces when dusks falls. In the recently-concluded 23rd CPI-M Congress, they took a stand to finish the Congress to favour the BJP.

“It has come to light that there are middlemen in the new-found relation between the CPI-M and the Sangh parivaar forces. What has happened now is the latest example of a new-found relationship between the Kerala government and the Gujarat government, which clearly shows that the CPI-M and the BJP are hand-in-glove,” said Satheesan.

According to sources, the visit of Joy to Gujarat is based on a meeting that Modi had with Vijayan recently in Delhi, where the former asked the latter to send a delegation to study the ‘dashboard system’ of e-governance being implemented in the Prime Minister’s home state.

20220427-205402