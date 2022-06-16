INDIA

Congress takes ED battle to Prez, Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

A day after alleging high-handedness by the police the Congress has taken the battle to Parliament and has met the presiding officers of both the Houses. Party leaders will also meet the President over the issue.

A delegation of Congress MPs met the Vice President to register their complaint. The delegation comprising of Mallikarjun Kharge, P. Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh complained about the high-handedness of the police and the ill-treatment meted out to the Parliamentarians.

The Congress Lok Sabha MPs also met Speaker Om Birla on Thursday morning and aired their grievances. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while speaking to the media after the meeting said: “We have informed the Speaker about the manner in which we have been subjected to violence and atrocities. The Speaker listened to us. We told him about Delhi Police officers who barged into the Congress office and attacked our workers in a pre-planned manner.”

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Delhi police officials who manhandled the party men during Wednesday’s protest. The complaint was lodged at the Tughlak Road Police Station in the national capital.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained outside the party headquarters here. He said the whole country is watching what the government is doing. While speaking to his supporters outside his residence on Thursday, he said: “We were detained yesterday; police entered the AICC office and did lathi-charge. The whole country is watching.”

Pilot thanked his supporters for standing by him and also urged them to remain peaceful.

“It is very clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to pressurise, demoralise, defame and show to the world that if you oppose the ideology of BJP government, you will be put to test. The entire force of the Government of India is falling down upon their opponents,” Pilot said.

Talking about the questioning of Rahul Gandhi for three straight days by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, the Congress leader said that “There is nothing to hide as the charges are baseless. It is a seven-year-old case that they have started to divert the attention of people of the country.”

