INDIA

Congress takes jibe at Centre over petrol price

The Congress on Friday compared the price of petrol in India with its neighbouring countries, and alleged that the cost of the auto fuel in the country is far higher than even in Nepal.

Putting out a chart, the Congress claimed that Nepal sells petrol at Rs 100 a litre, while the price in Bangladesh is Rs 78, both lesser than the per litre petrol cost in India.

The party said, “Falling behind our own neighbours…This is how the Modi government plans to make our nation ‘Vishwa Guru’.”

Alleging that due to the increase in fuel price, inflation has gone up, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Modi government’s ‘fuel loot’ programme has increased inflation.”

In the last 14 days, CNG prices have increased by 11.60 per kg and PNG by Rs 10.10 per SCM.

“How many more records will the inflation create and how much will it make people suffer,” Surjewala asked.

