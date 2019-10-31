Congress targets Govt on Police protest

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) As Delhi police personnel staged a protest against assault of their colleagues by lawyers, the Congress on Tuesday targeted the central government, questioning whether it was “BJP’s ‘new India’.”

Congress termed the development as a new low in 72 years of the country’s Independence.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “A new low in 72 years – Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah?

Congress earlier targeted the government over the clash between police and lawyers on Tis Hazari court premises here on November 2.

Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday gheraoed the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO here to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.

A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner R. S. Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

