Congress to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar from Jan 5

The Congress will start Bharat Jodo Yatra from Bihar’s Banka district in the new year, a party leader said on Tuesday,

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajit Sharma said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar will start from January 5 and it will be headed by party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“After the big success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, our party has decided to do the same in Bihar too. Our national President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the Yatra and it will help the Congress to gain political ground in Bihar,” he said.

“The BJP is facing an uneasy situation due to the big success of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. This is the reason why they are doing propaganda and wrongful statements to mislead the people. Lakhs of people are supporting Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The BJP is wanting to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the name of corona. Rahul Gandhi is not afraid of it. In Bihar, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Banka and it will go to Gaya covering Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Darbhanga, and Patna. We are hoping that the people of Bihar will give the same support,” Sharma said.

“We will also appeal to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar,” he added.

20221227-205604

