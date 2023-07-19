Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the party will bring an adjournment motion in the Lower House on Thursday, seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.

He told reporters prior to the commencement of the all-party meeting convened by the government, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come in Parliament and speak on the violence in Manipur.

“The prime minister speaks about the spirit of cooperative federalism, therefore he should come to Parliament and speak about violence in Manipur,” Chowdhury said.

Apart from this, the opposition also wants discussion on the prevailing flood situation in many parts of the country as well as on inflation, he added.

“We also want to raise the issue of situation prevailing along India-China border and the imbalance in trade between India and China,” the Congress MP said.

He urged the government to show a big heart and allow the opposition to raise issues in the House, if it wants smooth functioning of Parliament.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that as many as 21 bills will be introduced in Parliament during the monsoon session.

Joshi told mediapersons prior to the commencement of the all-party meeting, that government is ready to discuss all issues as per rules. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the all party meeting.

