Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt

Madhya Pradesh’s opposition Congress has decided to table a no-confidence motion against Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government during the winter session of the Assembly set to begin from December 19.

Senior Congress MLA and former minister P.C. Sharma handed over a letter signed by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Govind Singh in the Assembly in this regard.

After submitting the proposal, Sharma said: “The manner in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet has functioned in the last two years, people of all sections have faced injustice. The people of the state have lost confidence in the present BJP government and therefore the opposition has decided to table a non-confidence motion during the winter session.”

Sharma also expressed that Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and Chief Minister Chouhan will agree to hold a discussion during the session, which has been called for a short period of five days.

Govind Singh said: “The government does not want its failures to be discussed. The strategy will be finalised after meeting with the MLAs.”

The step has been taken strategically in view of the Assembly elections to be held next year. For its preparations, state Congress President Kamal Nath had first entrusted the responsibility to former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and then to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Govind Singh.

Singh appointed former MLA Paras Saklecha to probe and 180 points related to various departments were sorted out. Facts were also asked from the MLAs for this, but this did not work due to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

20221213-230804

