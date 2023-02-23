INDIA

Congress to discuss economy, youth & employment during plenary session

Congress will discuss politics, economy, international affair, youth, employment, agriculture and social justice during its 85th Plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the steering committee will meet on Friday morning, while the subjects committee will meet in the evening.

The party is likely to finalise the roadmap for upcoming state and general elections. The issue of alliances with regional parties will also be discussed during the plenary.

The party delegates will focus on elections and the party revival.

Around 15,000 delegates of the party, 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members, 9,915 PCC (state unit) delegates and 3,000 co-opted PCC delegates are expected to join the three-day plenary session to finalise the agenda.

Party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has said that the tagline of the plenary will be “hath se hath jodo” — the ongoing outreach programme which started on January 26.

Congress’ district presidents, along with 120 others who walked beside Rahul Gandhi all through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and office bearers of frontal organisations are also likely to join the plenary session.

