INDIALIFESTYLE

Congress to hoist National Flag across the country on Jan 30

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked all the district and state Congress offices to hoist the National Flag on January 30 — the day party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to end his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: “To mark the culmination of Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the National Flag at Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 a.m. on January 30.”

“As desired by the Congress president, all Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees will also hold flag hoisting functions at the same time on January 30 at their respective party offices or important sites, in solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7,2022, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km and 12 states.

The party claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response from millions of people and has spread Rahul Gandhi’s message of love and unity among the citizens of the country.

“The tremendous support from all sections of society and heartful involvement of the people has made this a historic Yatra and a game changer in Indian politics,” the Congress said.

20230122-195805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa extends Covid curfew till June 14 with curbs : CM

    Speeding truck crushes four to death in Patna

    Autorickshaw Ambulances lead the way across India to ferry Covid-19 patients...

    Of spells and rituals, and nothing evil about it