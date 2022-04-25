INDIA

Congress to hold 3-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ from May 13

NewsWire
0
1

The Congress on Monday said that it will hold a three-day brainstorming session — ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ — in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus would be the 2024 elections.

The party said, “Congress President has decided to convene the Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress ‘Nav Sankalp’ in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and May 15, 2022. About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate.”

“The focus of the deliberations will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society. Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans and khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail.

“In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined,” said the statement.

The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

20220425-152107

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Most Effective Herbs to prevent Cancer

    82% eligible population received at least one dose of vaccine (Ld...

    Hijab row not a controversy, but conspiracy against India: BJP

    China’s ‘Secret’ UAE military facility leaves India concerned