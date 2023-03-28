INDIA

Congress to launch ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ against Centre

NewsWire
0
0

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress will launch a ‘Jai Bharat Satyagrah’ across the country against the Centre from Wednesday onwards.

The party will set up a war room to monitor the ‘Satyagrah’, which will culminate in Delhi with a big rally.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “The ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ is a protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the party’s strong resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of people’s money and nation’s wealth.”

As part of the protest programme, all block/mandal units of the Congress will hold ‘nukkad sabhas’ and address the public on relevant issues. Social media campaigns focusing on Rahul Gandhi’s message to the poeple will also be carried out to appeal for public support for the ‘Satyagraha’.

On Wednesday, protests will be staged by the SC/ST/OBC/minority groups of the party at all district headquarters. On March 31, press conferences will be held by state-level leaders at all district headquarters. On April, district-level leaders will address the media at all blocks.

Beginning April 3, a campaign of sending postcards to the Prime Minister on the pressing issues will be launched by the Youth Congress and NSUI.

From April 15, simultaneous ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ meetings will be held at the district headquarters. The party’s senior leadership will attend and address these district-level events.

From April 20, state Congress units will organise ‘Satyagraha’ events at the state level, with senior leaders holding a day-long fast.

All the like-minded parties and civil society groups will be invited to join these events.

20230328-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC sets aside HC order discharging accused of sedition, UAPA offences

    AMMK’s decision on Erode East bypoll on Jan 27: TTV

    Audience Magnets: Five longest-running TV shows that still keep viewers hooked...

    Soha Ali Khan joins the ‘Chhorii’ universe with its sequel