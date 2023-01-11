Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that local leaders and workers will be given first preference in the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections due at the end of this year.

After chairing a meeting of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office bearers at Indira Gandhi Bhavan, the former Chief Minister said there is a demand for local candidates and he would agree with it. He said the party will prefer candidates who are local residents, not those who come to contest elections only.

“Ticket seekers should be local residents, and he/she should be familiar with the people of a particular constituency and their issues. There is a need for local politics and I also agree with it,” Nath said.

He also advised Congress leaders and workers seeking tickets not to fall prey to fake survey reports. Nath said he has asked Congress leaders to conduct their own survey in their respective areas, and not to believe in fake surveys. “It has come to notice that a nexus of fake surveys is operating in Madhya Pradesh and I would advise Congress workers to conduct their own survey,” Nath added.

Nath pointed out that conducting surveys is a routine affair for political parties, but surveys give just an indication, not a clear picture. He said several BJP leaders are unhappy and they wanted to join the Congress, but the grand old party does not give any kind of assurance and has faith in those who have been working for the party for several years.

Nath added that every election is contested on different issues, and the issues in the upcoming Assembly elections would be very challenging. “This election would be challenging in many ways as we are fighting to protect our rich constitution. It is our responsibility to protect the future of our new generation,” he added.

