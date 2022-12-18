INDIA

Congress to question govt on Chinese transgressions at Alwar rally

NewsWire
0
1

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will jointly address a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Monday, where they will raise the issue of Chinese PLA’s trangsressions across the LAC.

Party sources said that after being denied from raising the issue in Parliament, the party is likely to raise the issue in the public meeting.

Gandhi on Friday had said that China is constantly preparing for war while theIndian government is asleep.

“Our government is hiding the information on the preparations of China. The Government of India does not work strategically, it works on an event basis. When it comes to geopolitics, events do not work there. Foreign Minister’s statements keep coming, but he needs to deepen his understanding,” he said at a press conference.

Gandhi also expressed his surprise saying that no one, including the media, is asking questions on China, despite it occupying Indian territory and martyring 20 Indian soldiers.

20221218-202803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B reminisces about his childhood days with tales of cricket

    Microsoft now allows up to 10 ‘co-organiser’ on Teams

    15 kg ambergris worth crores seized in TN; five held

    Army prevents bridge collapse in Himachal