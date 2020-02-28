Congress to raise Delhi riots in Parliament on Monday

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Congress has made it clear that it will not be sitting quietly in the Parliament session which will start from Monday after the recess. The party has said it will raise the issue of Delhi riots and will demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A Congress source said, “The inaction by the Delhi police is deliberate and we have sought the removal of the Home Minister and will raise the issue in both houses of Parliament.”

The Congress will submit the adjournment motion on Monday.

The Congress stepped up its attack on the issue of Delhi riots against the Home Minister. The Congress Working Committee passed a resolution and the Congress delegation had met the President demanding the removal of the Home Minister.

The Congress delegation on Thursday (February 27) met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to direct the government, both central and the state, to act. The party alleged that instead of taking active steps to ease the situation, the Central Government, as also the newly elected Delhi Government, remained mute spectators, as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property, continued unabated.

At least 41 persons were killed in northeast Delhi since Sunday afternoon after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups on February 24. While 38 deaths were reported at the GTB Hospital, three dfeaths were reported at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

–IANS

