 Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Congress leaders shared that party would not field any candidate for the three seats in Gujarat.

This decision stems from the party’s insufficient representation in the 182-member state Assembly.

Gujarat Congress’ chief spokesperson, Manish Doshi, confirmed the party’s decision, stating, “Since our party does not have the required strength in the 182-member Assembly, we have decided not to field candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.”

Last year, the BJP secured a record 156 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress experienced its weakest performance since the formation of the state, securing only 17 seats. As of now, the BJP has not revealed its candidate line-up. The Election Commission has scheduled the polling for July 24, with the last date for nomination withdrawal set for July 17.

Currently, the BJP holds eight out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat. The remaining three are held by the Congress. The seats of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor, and Dinesh Anavadiya will be contested as their terms end on August 18.

