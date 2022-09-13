INDIA

Congress to step up Bharat Jodo Yatra in other states from Sep 16

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh will visit the states through which the party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will not pass to mobilise the state units to participate in the yatra.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Me and Digvijaya Singh will visit Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from September 16 onwards. Our effort would be to mobilise the state units to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

The Congress wants all the state units to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, starting the exercise from the block level.

Ramesh had earlier said that the yatra will strengthen the party and spread its ideology, adding that “the elephant has woken up which has surprised BJP”.

