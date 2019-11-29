Congress to talk to Uddhav Thackeray on CAB

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The three-party alliance in Maharashtra is likely to face the first political test next week when the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) comes up for discussion in Parliament,

The Congress would talk to Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on opposing the Bill, said a top party source.

As per the agreed common minimum programme (CMP) all national issues were to be dealt with through consultation and consensus and the Congress would talk to the Sena leadership, said the source.

The Sena’s stand on the Bill is not clear. Till yesterday the Sena was for the Bill. But after it became part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and formed the three-party alliance government in Maharashtra, it’s a different situation.

However, according to sources, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has lent its support to the Bill and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) that was opposed to it might change it’s stand after the tribal region of the state has been kept away from the CAB’s purview.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has opposed the CAB, calling it “fundamentally unconstitutional” and contending that it violated the basic idea of India.

Tharoor’s remark came after the Union cabinet gave its nod to the Bill that seeks to provide Indian nationality to hindus, christians, sikhs, parsis, jains and buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

